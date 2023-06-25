Amarnath Yatra tracks illuminated as preparations in full swing: Officials

Srinagar, June 25: The Amarnath Yatra tracks have been fully illuminated for the ease of pilgrims as the Yatra preparations are in full swing, officials said.

They said that the there has been illumination of Yatra track from Kalimata to Holy Cave besides from Dumail to Sangam amid high spirited Yatra preparations."All preparations put in place to ensure a smooth and safe, " Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said in a tweet.