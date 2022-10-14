Amazing Experience: Bollywood crew in Gurez valley for film shoot

"It is my seventh trip to Gurez. The first time I came was in 2018. I loved the place so much that I wanted to shoot here," film and TV director, writer and producer, Onir best known for his movies, “I am, Shahab” and “My name is Nikhil”, told Greater Kashmir.

Onir is directing a film named 'Chahiye Thoda Pyaar', which the director says is the 'story of friendship between a security guard and a local Kashmiri' and a group of trekkers who come from Kolkata.

"It is a story of friendship, of challenges at the time, and ups and downs that happen in the relationship," Onir said.

This is a part of a 'bigger film', Onir said, which will be shot in Kolkata, Mumbai and Banglore. Each part is about 40 minutes long and, "I am extremely proud, and don't think anyone would have shot Gurez as beautifully as we have done".