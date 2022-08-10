Amazon extends deadline for KDP Pen to Publish Contest

According to a statement, the 5th edition of the contest was launched in July this year with the aim to encourage enthusiastic writers to transform their dream of becoming an author, into reality. This flagship event by Amazon KDP will witness a judging panel consisting of renowned authors including Sudeep Nagarkar, Sudha Nair, Satya Vyas, Vijay Kakwani and Naga Chokkan for the 5th edition of this contest.