J&K handicrafts dept asks e-commerce platforms to stop selling fake pashmina under 'Kashmir Pashmina' brand

"In this regard, the allegation levelled by the Pashmina artisans and traders against the e-commerce platforms was checked with regard to the sales and distribution of Kashmir Pashmina, which proved to be factually correct as the shawls, stoles etc, under the brand of Kashmir Pashmina was being sold on the e-commerce platforms prominent among them Amazon and Flipkart, " he said.

The department issued a notice to the Amazon e-commerce platform to discontinue selling and distribution of the products under the brand name of Kashmir Pashmina on Oct 10.

In response, Amazon denied the charges but removed the tag.