India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia meets LG Sinha at Raj Bhawan

"Good to have met Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, today at Raj Bhawan. Discussed unlocking the export potential of J&K, further strengthening trade ties, exploring new opportunities and greater investment in the Union Territory, " the office said.