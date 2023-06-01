Kashmir

India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia meets LG Sinha at Raj Bhawan

They discussed unlocking the export potential of J&K.
Srinagar, June 02:  Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan. 

The office of LG, in a tweet, said that they discussed unlocking the export potential of J&K.

"Good to have met Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, today at Raj Bhawan. Discussed unlocking the export potential of J&K, further strengthening trade ties, exploring new opportunities and greater investment in the Union Territory, " the office said. 

