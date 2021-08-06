Ambulance catches fire in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 6: An ambulance caught fire near Churthangoo village in Ajas area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday. The driver and a patient on board escaped unhurt in the incident as per officials.

Block Medical Officer Bandipora, Dr Masarat Iqbal while confirming the incident, told Greater Kashmir that the 108 ambulance bearing registration number JK02 BS- 7863 suddenly caught fire after a technical glitch near Churthangoo village of Ajas.

The driver of the vehicle after noticing the flames immediately got outside and also evacuated the patient, the officer added.