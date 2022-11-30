Amid changing circumstances, women must learn new life skills​, NCW head Rekha Sharma ​tells students at KU

Srinagar, Nov 30: The chairperson of National Commission for Women, ​Rekha Sharma on Wednesday ​said ​that women must learn ​'​new life skills​'​ in tune with the ​'​changing circumstances​'​ to be able to move forward with greater ​power.

Addressing a national seminar on ‘Developing Life Skills’ at the University of Kashmir, Sharma, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said: “With changing times, women are working as leaders in every field. How they will attain these leadership skills is what we are here for. Today, every person, especially women, needs to learn new life skills as per the new circumstances and move forward in life with greater empowerment and confidence.”

​A spokesperson of the varsity said that the day-long event was organised by the KU’s Department of Students Welfare and Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in collaboration with the NCW.