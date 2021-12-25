Amid cloud cover, mercury settles above freezing point at most places in Kashmir

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.7°C against last night’s 2.4°C.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

The mercury settled at minus 6.5°C against minus 5.1°C on the previous night at the world famous resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the official said. It was minus 0.7°C below normal for the famous resort which recorded 3.3cms of fresh snowfall.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of 2.2°C against 1.2°C on the previous night, he said.