Amid cloudy weather forecast, night temp falls in Kashmir, rises in Jammu

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.2°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 3.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.2°C against 12.7°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 6.4°C (above normal by 0.9°C), Batote 9.2°C (above normal by 3.4°C), Katra 13.6°C (3.1°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 7.0°C (4.9°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.8°C and minus 4.6°C respectively, the official added.

Regarding weather, he said it is likely to be “partly to generally cloudy” during next 24 hours with appreciable rise expected in day temperature. Clear weather is expected from March 5-12, the officials added.