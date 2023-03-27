Amid dry weather forecast, night temperatures drop below normal in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 27: Amid forecast by meteorological department for mainly dry weather in the next 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir with mercury settling below sub-zero level in Pahalgam and Gulmarg on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 3.0°C against 5.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.1°C against 5.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.1°C against 4.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the place, the officials said.