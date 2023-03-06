Amid dry weather forecast, night temperatures drop in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 6: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, the minimum temperatures recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 3.5°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.0°C against 6.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.1°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.