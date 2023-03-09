“The weather will remain dry" MeT officials said (File pic)
Amid dry weather, night temperatures fall in Kashmir, rise in Jammu

Srinagar recorded a low of 2.9°C against 3.5°C on the previous night
Srinagar, Mar 9: While predicting mainly dry weather, the meteorological department here on Thursday said that minimum temperature recorded a fall in Kashmir Valley and rise in Jammu except Banihal.

Quoting an official of the meteorological department, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 2.9°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 1.8°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.9°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.1°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 0.2°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.5°C against 14.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 3.3°C (below normal by 0.8°C), Batote 7.6°C (above normal by 1.7°C), Katra 14.0°C (2.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 5.3°C (2.2°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of minus 6.2°C and minus 5.6°C respectively.

The MeT department has forecast dry weather to continue till March 12.

