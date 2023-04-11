Amid dry weather, night temperatures increase at most places in J&K

Srinagar, April 11: Amid a forecast of mainly dry weather, the minimum temperatures recorded an increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that no large change was expected in the weather and it was expected to be mainly dry till April 16. Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain was likely for three days thereafter, he said.

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.1°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.8°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.0°C against 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.