Amid forecast for rains, temperature records drop at most places in J&K

A meteorological department official told GNS that there was possibility of a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm particularly in Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri and Baramulla today.

On May 5, he said, the weather was likely to be fair to partly cloudy. “Brief spell of rain/thunderstorm can't be ruled out towards late afternoon/evening”.

From May 6-8, he said, there was likelihood of rain at “many places.”

The weather department has urged tourists to keep warm clothes ready. “Weather is going to be cold till May 8th.”

The department also urged farmers to avoid spraying of apple trees and harvesting of crops (in Jammu region) during May 6-8 as chances of rain were high.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 10.3°C against 10.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.2°C against 8.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.0°C against 5.2°C on previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.7°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.8°C against 3.5°C on previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 9.6°C against 8.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.6°C against 18.8°C on the previous night and it was 5.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 7.3°C (below normal by 2.8°C), Batote 8.1°C (4.4°C below normal), Katra 13.1°C (6.1°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 6.4°C (below normal by 2.8°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 1.5°C and 2.8°C respectively, he added.