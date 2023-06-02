Amid forecast of more rains, temperatures stay below normal in J&K

Srinagar, June 1: As intermittent rains continued unabated and the weatherman forecasted more wet weather till weekend, night temperature continued to hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that intermittent light to moderate rain and thunder and lightning was expected at many places during the next 24 hours. “There is possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at few places.” On June 3, he said, rain and thunderstorm was expected at isolated to scattered places towards late afternoon and evening.

From June 4-10, he said, mainly dry weather was expected but a brief spell of shower and thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Overall, he said, there was no forecast of any major rainfall till June 10 and that the farmers can carry out all farm operations from June 4.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 9.8°C against 11.4°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.7°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 10.0°C against 11.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.