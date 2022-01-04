Amid rains, snowfall, Srinagar-Jammu highway through for vehicular traffic

Srinagar Jan 4: Vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway is plying from both sides even as highway authorities remain on their toes in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions.
An official in the J&K Traffic Police told Greater Kashmir that the thoroughfare is through for a two-way traffic as per today's route plan amid incessant rains in plains and snowfall in higher reaches.
While the road remains open as of now, authorities have advised people not to plan their travel along the highway without confirming the status of the road from Trafic Control Units at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban.
While rains continue to lash Jammu plains, the Srinagar office of the Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an 'orange alert’ in Kashmir saying the prevalent rains and snowfall are expected to intensify in coming days.
In view of the impending bad weather, the MET office urged people not to venture out on avalanche and landslide prone areas, unless extremely necessary.
“Keep power/light back up( in case of power failure),” the MET office said in the handout while urging motorists to drive "very slowly and in low gear while driving on snow bound area, ” the weatherman said in an advisory.