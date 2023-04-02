Amid rainy weather, night temperatures drop in J&K

Srinagar, April 2: Amid forecast for isolated to widespread light rain and thunders in next 24 hours especially towards evening, the minimum temperatures recorded a fall in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that intermittent rain and thunderstorm was expected at many places from April 3-6. "Thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds,” the official said.

Regarding rainfall during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, the MeT official said, Srinagar received 10.4mm, Qazigund 4.8mm, Pahalgam 14.8mm, Kupwara 5.2mm, Kokernag 8.6mm, Gulmarg 6.6mm, Jammu 19.6mm, Banihal 31.6mm, Batote 32.2mm, Katra 29.4mm, Bhaderwah 10.2mm and Kathua 7.6mm. Leh had snowfall of 1.2 cm, he said.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.7°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.