Amid row, J&K govt cancels allotment of premises to Kashmir Press Club

The KPC was witness to unfamiliar activities on Saturday when a few journalists accompanied by policemen reached there and claimed to be its "new management", a move that came hours after the Jammu and Kashmir administration had put on hold its registration.

The journalists -- M Saleem Pandit as president, Zufliqar Majid as general secretary and Arshad Rasool as treasurer -- said in the statement that the previous elected body had served its tenure for a period of two years, which ended on July 14, 2021, and the elections were delayed for unknown reasons.

Since then, a factional war of words erupted with the incumbent management call it the "takeover" illegal.

“In view of the unpleasant developments and dissensions between various groups of journalists, it has been decided that the allotment of the premises at Polo View in view of the now deregistered Kashmir Press Club be cancelled and control of land and buildings situated at Polo View Srinagar which belongs to the Estates Department be reverted back to the said Department,” said an official.