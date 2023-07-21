Amid search for leopard, man attacked by unidentified animal in Srinagar’s Badamwari

Srinagar, July 21: Amid growing reports of leopard sightings in Badamwari area of Srinagar, a man suffered injuries after an “unidentified” animal attacked him on Friday morning even as the Wildlife department has scaled up surveillance in the area.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that today morning they received a report of an animal attack on a person in the Badamwari area and upon probing about the identity of the animal, the injured person was not able to describe or recognize the animal who attacked him.

“We spoke to the victim who claimed that an unidentified animal attacked him, there are injuries on his hand and knee, but he is not sure which animal attacked him,” he said.