Amid tensions, Muslims perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit woman in Kulgam

Quoting local sources, news agency KNO reported that the elderly Pandit woman Dulari Bhat of Y K Pora, Kulgam, had gone to Mattan, Anantnag on a marriage ceremony of her relatives where her condition deteriorated and she breathed her last. She was brought to her native village Y K Pora, Kulgam, where hundreds of Muslims including neighbours and locals were waiting for her body.

Locals said that they have been living together for decades and share a strong bond. “The deceased was a great human being who would visit Muslims on the occasion of festivals and also whenever anyone among us would die. She was part and parcel of the composite culture and today, it is our duty to return the favour by ensuring her last rites are performed as per their religious rites,” said Altaf Ahmed, a local.

The deceased, wife of late Janki Nath, spent all her years in her native village Y K Pora along with locals of the area.