Amid tight security, over 200 Kashmiri pandits leave for annual Kheer Bhawani temple 'mela' in valley

The annual Mata Kheer Bhawani mela at the famous Ragnya Devi temple, one of the biggest religious functions of the displaced community, is being observed on June 8 after a hiatus of two years owing to COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the usual rush of the devotees was missing due to the recent targeted killings in the valley and calls for relocation of the employees working under the prime minister's package for Kashmiri Pandit migrants who moved to Jammu from the valley since 1990 due to security concerns.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar flagged off the yatra from Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu and said adequate security arrangements are in place both in Jammu and Kashmir divisions for the successful conclusion of the pilgrimage.

About 250 Kashmiri pandits and locals of Jammu have left for Kashmir. The government has made all necessary arrangements for the pilgrims for safe and secure pilgrimage, Kumar told reporters.