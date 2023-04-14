Amid wet weather forecast after April 15, night temperatures rise in J&K

Srinagar, April 14: Amid forecast for wet spell after April 15, night temperatures recorded a rise in J&K on Friday, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.0°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.0°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.4°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 5.6°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.