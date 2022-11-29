Amidst mist, Srinagar records season’s coldest night so far at minus 2.2°C

Srinagar, Nov 29: Freezing weather conditions have shown no signs of abating in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh as Srinagar recorded the season's coldest night at minus 2.2°C on Tuesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that amidst the mist this morning, the summer capital of J&K surpassed previous lowest of minus 2.1°C recorded only on Sunday. He said that today’s minimum temperature was lower by 0.4°C than the previous night's minus 1.8 degrees. The temperature was 1.3°C below normal during this time of the year for the capital city, he said.