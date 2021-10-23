Amit Shah begins three-day trip to J&K

He will also hold an interaction with young members of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Clubs via video conference around 4.45 p.m. Around 6 p.m., he will inaugurate the first Srinagar-Sharjah international flight via video conferencing from the Raj Bhawan.



Shah is likely to meet the families of the victims -- local pharmacists Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, school teacher Supinder Kaur and young sub-inspector Arshad Ahmad Mir.



On Sunday, the Home Minister will visit Jammu and is likely to meet BJP workers at the party office and then hold a public rally in Bhagwati Nagar.



He is expected to interact with various delegations as part of the Centre's outreach programme.