Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to assess preparedness for Amarnath Yatra

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) of the Northern Command, Upendra Dwivedi, and CRPF's Director General SL Thaosen, among other officers, attended the meeting.

After the successful conduct of the G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir administration shifted its focus on the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra amid intelligence inputs of possible attempts by Pakistan-based terror outfits to disrupt the pilgrimage.

