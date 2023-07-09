Amit Shah hails NDRF, SDRF team for providing safe Amarnath Yatra to pilgrims

New Delhi, July 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the National Defence Response Force for providing a safe Amarnath Yatra to every pilgrim.

Taking to Twitter Amit Shah tweeted, "The NDRF and the SDRF have always stood tall in service to the nation and humanity despite all odds. Their role has been crucial in fulfilling our goal of providing a safer Amarnath Yatra to every pilgrim."

"Sharing a photograph of an SDRF Jawan carrying a lady yatri on his back for 3 km through the unforgiving terrain of the Himalayas on her way back from the holy shrine. I applaud them for being the beacon of safety for the citizens," Shah tweeted.

Earlier today, the annual Amarnath Yatra resumed on the Pahalgam route following an improvement in weather conditions, officials said.

The Yatra on the other route, Baltal, is yet to resume.

Earlier, the Yatra was halted since Friday due to bad weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities on Sunday stopped a batch of devotees at the Jammu Base camp due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.Following the suspension of the Yatra, 6,000 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were stranded at Ramban, officials said.At least 80 people from Karnataka were trapped in the Panchtarni, six km away from the Amarnath cave following the adverse weather conditions, said the Karnataka government on Saturday.