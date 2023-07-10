Amit Shah hails two J&K cops for returning bag full of cash to Amarnath pilgrim

Shah, in a tweet, appreciated the integrity of police personnel Darshan Kumar and Satpal.

"True heroism lies in our acts of honor and honesty that leave an indelible mark on the lives we touch. ASI Darshan Kumar and HC Satpal of the J&K Police proved this saying correct. They found a bag that contained ₹80000, a mobile phone, and Yatra documents. They traced out its owner, a pilgrim, and handed it over to her. I appreciate them for being an example of integrity, " he said.