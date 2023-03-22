Govt will move forward to open Sharda Peeth for devotees like Kartarpur corridor: Amit Shah

Delhi, March 22: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah on Wednesday inaugurated Maa Sharda Devi Temple at Teetwal in Kupwara, through video conferencing.

Several dignitaries including Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, were present on the occasion.

Shah said that on the occasion of New Year, the newly constructed temple of Maa Sharda has been opened for the devotees and this is an auspicious sign for the devotees from all over India. He said that the inauguration of Maa Sharda's temple is the beginning of a new era.

He said that the architecture and construction of this temple has been done according to mythological scriptures under the aegis of Sharda Peeth.

“The reconstruction of Maa Sharda's temple in Kupwara is a necessary and important step in the direction of discovery of Sharda-civilization and promotion of Sharda-script,” he said.

Shah said that once upon a time Sharda Peeth was considered the centre of knowledge in the Indian subcontinent, scholars from all over the country used to come here in search of scriptures and spiritual knowledge. “ Sharda script is the original script of our Kashmir, which has been named after the name of Maa Sharda,” he said.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Sharda Peeth has been a historical centre of India's cultural, religious and educational heritage, like Kartarpur Corridor, Government under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will move forward to open Sharda Peeth for devotees.

The ancient temple and university Sharda Peeth lies in Neelam Valley across Line of Control in PoK.