Watch: Amit Shah lays foundation stone of ‘Balidan Stambh’ in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday morning laid the foundation stone for ‘Balidan Stambh’ at Partap Park in Srinagar.
Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Lal Chowk area in the city centre along with LG Manoj Sinha and other top officials, laid the foundation for the ‘Balidan Stambh’, a symbolic pillar constructed to honor the heroic deeds of the security forces.
The Home Minister laid foundation stones for various developmental projects and inaugurated the ‘Vitasta festival’ on Friday.
Shah chaired a security review meeting in the city last evening.
"Held a comprehensive security review in Srinagar. Glad to see the agencies adopting a multi-pronged approach to ensuring security. Continued peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir is one of the prime goals set by PM Modi.