Amit Shah meets PM Modi, discusses security situation in Kashmir

New Delhi, Oct 19: Amid a spike in the killing of non-locals in Kashmir of late, union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the measures to improve the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Shah is said to have discussed threadbare with PM Modi the recent civilian killings in the valley and the subsequent fear among the migrant workers.
He also briefed the PM about other important issues related to internal security.
The Union Home Minister is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 23-25.(With inputs from IANS)