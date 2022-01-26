Amit Shah praises J&K Police for getting highest share of gallantry awards

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been in forefront in fighting the militancy in the sensitive union territory for more than three decades now.

"J&K Police has been the spearhead of India's fight against terrorism. It is a matter of immense pride to the entire nation, that the @JmuKmrPolice has won the largest share, 115, of the gallantry awards today on Republic Day. This reflects their valour and commitment," Shah tweeted.