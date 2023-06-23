Amit Shah reaches out to Kashmir youth: ‘Guns, stones can't be our future, let's be with change'

Taking a dig at Gandhis, Abdullahs and Muftis, Shah said these three families were never allowed to flourish democracy at the grassroot level. “For 70 years, Panchayat elections were never held here. To ensure change needs a will and that will was shown by the Prime Minister Narendera Modi, who took a step to see Panchayat polls are held in J&K and democracy reaches to every village inJ&K,” he said.

Asking people when they have seen a new hotel coming up in Kashmir, the Home Minister said to accommodate the huge rush of tourists, hotel room capacity across the Valley will go up three times in next five years. “We will not face any issue while accommodating tourists,” he said.

He said for the first time, J&K people are benefiting from a lot of small schemes. “Farmer’s never got any money in their accounts in the last 70 years, but 12.43 lakh farmers of J&K are getting Rs 6000 in their accounts yearly.

He said money was never an issue for J&K but that it would never reach the right person and due to unprecedented corruption crores of rupees would go waste. “J&K politicians bought palatial houses in foreign and they would spend winters in foreign every year,” he said.

Shah said that today there are top institutions in Kashmir including AIIMS, IIM and IIT people are reaping the benefits. The Home Minister announced that Dal lake and Tatoo ground will be major attractions of Kashmir where every Indian would love to visit Srinagar.

Taking a jibe at National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the G-20 summit in their own way but due to the personal efforts of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the event became a grand success. “The change that took place in Kashmir over the years had to be showcased at global level and G-20 became the best platform,” he said.