Amit Shah reviews security situation in Kashmir

Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at the Raj Bhawan here and attended by top civil administration officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior security officials from the Army, CRPF, police and other agencies, officials said.

The home minister was briefed about the steps taken to eliminate militancy from Jammu and Kashmir and counter-infiltration measures taken by the forces, the officials said.

Shah's visit to Kashmir comes in the backdrop of 11 civilian killings in the valley in October alone. Five of those killed were labourers from Bihar, while three, including two teachers, belonged to minority communities in Kashmir.