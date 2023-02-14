Amit Shah says J&K's statehood after assembly elections

Agartala, Feb 14: The statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored only after assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said.
He did not comment on timing of elections saying such a call will be taken by the Election Commission.
Claiming that the situation in the Union territory has improved, he said that Article 370, giving special status to J&K which was abrogated in 2019, had harmed the country.
“I had clearly stated that statehood will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir after elections,” he said.
The Union Minister informed that voter's list preparation is almost complete. "Now, the Election Commission has to take a call on elections,” he said.