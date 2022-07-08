Amit Shah speaks to LG Sinha, inquires about situation after cloudburst near Amarnath cave shrine

Srinagar, July 08: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to LG Manoj Sinha and inquired about the situation following a flash flood that left several devotees dead near the Amarnath cave shrine.
“I have spoken to LG Shri @manojsinha_ ji and inquired about the situation regarding the flash flood caused by cloudburst near the cave of Baba Amarnath ji. NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well,” Shah said, in a tweet.
At least four yatris died and several others went missing following a cloudburst that caused a flash flood near the cave shrine, washing away tents hosting the devotees.