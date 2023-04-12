Amit Shah to chair high-level J-K security review meeting in Delhi tomorrow

It is expected that the Home Minister will review the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security and give necessary directions to follow the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The meeting is expected to be held around 3 pm in North Block office of Ministry of Home Affairs.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh and other senior officers from Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Armed Police Forces will be attending the meeting.

Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and Central Central Reserve Police Force Director General SL Thaosen will also be present in the meeting, which is chaired by the Home Minister time to time to review the status of Jammu and Kashmir where several civilians and security force personnel are being targeted by militants over the years and several personnel have lost lives in such attacks. RAW chief and other senior officials of the Centre, including those from Jammu and Kashmir are also expected to attend the meeting.