Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir BJP Core Group in Delhi

While the agenda remains undisclosed, sources suggest discussions on election preparations, security scenarios, and administrative concerns will be pivotal in the meeting.

The BJP aims to increase its Lok Sabha tally in Jammu and Kashmir and is eyeing the newly created South Kashmir-Poonch seat. The Core Group will provide crucial input on the situation and strategies for the upcoming elections, addressing a range of political and regional issues.

The forthcoming Municipal and Panchayat elections, scheduled between October and December, have prompted varying opinions within the BJP. Some favor holding these elections ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, while others advocate postponement to prioritize parliamentary elections. Ultimately, the Jammu and Kashmir government, in consultation with the Union Home Ministry, will make the final decision, considering the security situation.

BJP leaders will discuss their election preparations, covering various types of elections, from Urban and Rural Local Bodies to Parliament and Assembly.