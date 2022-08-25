Amit Shah to review security, developmental works in high-level meet on J&K today

Besides top officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs including Home Secretary AK Bhalla will also join the meeting.

This will be first high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir situation to be chaired by Amit Shah post successful completion of Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage which saw massive turnout with 3.65 lakh pilgrims.



Prior to start of the yatra, Shah held two meetings on May 17 and June 3 for review of security arrangements for the pilgrimage, development works and few targeted killings by the terrorists, which have now been controlled to quite an extent, said the report.



Quoting sources, the report said that that security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, complete protection of minorities, finishing the militancy, issues of Kashmiri Pandits and other non-local employees, security scenario in the border areas including drone activities and development works especially those being executed under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMPD) and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) will be reviewed in the meeting.

However, the issue of inclusion of non-locals as voters in Jammu and Kashmir on which an All Party Meeting (APM) was chaired by National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar yesterday, might also figure in the meeting though the Government has already issued enough clarifications in this regard and the UT unit of BJP has also mounted offensive against NC, PDP and other such parties for “misleading people over non-issue”.

As far as Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are concerned, sources said such a possibility for this year has already been ruled out now as final Electoral Rolls will be published by the Election Commission on November 25 after which harsh winters will set-in.

Only possibility to hold the Assembly elections now is April-May 2023 depending on security situation in the Union Territory especially the Valley. However, a final call on conduct of Assembly elections has to be taken by the Election Commission of India.

The Central as well as Jammu and Kashmir Governments have taken initiatives to finish the militancy in the Kashmir valley. However, the concerns remained over hybrid militants, sources pointed out.