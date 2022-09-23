Amit Shah to visit J&K on Oct 1, 2

In addition to this, the delimitation commission has recommended two nominated seats for the Kashmiri Pandit community with voting rights in the legislative Assembly on the pattern of the Puducherry Assembly.



It has also been recommended that one of the two nominated Kashmir Pandit members should be a woman.



The delimitation commission has also recommended nominated members from West Pakistan refugees, who have already been given voting rights in the legislative Assembly, after abrogation of Article 370.



Before the abrogation, the West Pakistan refugees could vote for the country's Lok Sabha, but not for the J&K Assembly.



It is expected that even after Shah kickstarts the BJP Assembly election campaign in J&K, these cannot be held this year because of several reasons.