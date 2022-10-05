Amit Shah visits family of slain cop in Uri

Srinagar, Oct 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the residence of Mudasir Sheikh, a policeman who was killed in an encounter earlier this year in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Shah, after addressing a public rally at Baramulla, visited slain cop's family and expressed his condolences, news agency KNO reported.
Shah also assured the family members of all possible support from the government.
Mudasir Ahmad, who was popularly known by the name “Bindaas Bhai” was a part of an encounter in Baramulla, in which three Pakistani terrorists were killed in May this year as per police.