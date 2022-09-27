Amit Shah’s J&K visit postponed: Ravinder Raina

Srinagar, Sep 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Jammu and Kashmir visit has been postponed by three days, a top BJP leader said today.
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said that Shah’s visit to the Union territory has been postponed by three days and that he would now arrive in J&K on October 4.
Raina was speaking to the party workers while discussing arrangements for the home minister’s visit in Rajouri where he is scheduled to address a rally.
During his two-day visit to J&K, Shah will attend a mega rally planned in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town.
A BJP leader said the home minister will make “an important announcement about Paharis and OBCs at his rally. It is going to be a big gathering. He was scheduled to arrive in Srinagar on October 1.
Shah will address a rally in Rajouri district too.