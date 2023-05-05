AMK expresses concern over non-availability of Kashmiri textbooks in govt schools

Baramulla, May 5: The Adbi Markaz Kamraz (AMK) on Friday expresses concern over the non-availability of Kashmiri textbooks in govt schools.
The AMK expressed concern during a meeting of the executive members here. The AMK also organised Eid Milan at its head office in Baramulla.
The gathering was attended by the representatives of different organisations associated with AMK. On the occasion, a meeting of the executive members was held under the chairmanship of President AMK Muhammad Amin Butt. Dr Rafiq Masoudi was also honoured with 'Dastaar Bandi' on becoming the patron of the amalgam.
Pertinently a discussion on the challenges of Kashmiri language and literature was held during the meeting. Participants expressed concern over the non-availability of Kashmiri textbooks in govt schools. "The matter was taken up with authorities however the board officials assured that the shortage of books would be resolved within a few days," AMK said.
At the end of the programme a 'Mehfili Mushaira' was also organised which was presided over by Syed Nadeem Bukhari while as Qazi Ghulam Mohammad Gulshan was also present in the presidium. Around 30 poets presented their work in the Mushaira. Secretary AMK Farooq Shaheen anchored the Mushaira session. Finally, President AMK Mohd Amin Bhat thanked the attendees.
Those poets who took part in 'Mushaira' include Shakir Shafi, Rashid Roshan, G.D.Bahaar, Farooq Shaheen, Abid Ashraf, Syed Nadim Bukhari, Maqbool Bulgami, Mohsin Manzoor Lolabi, Gh. Mohd Gowhar, Dilshad Mustafa, Saleem Yousuf, Farooq Sumbli, Majrooh Kashmiri, Qazi Gh Mohd Gulshan, Mir Tariq, Masroor Muzaffar, Sagar Sarfaraz, Jawaid Iqbal Mawri, Zahoor Hygami.
AMK General Secretary Shabnam Tilgami, Majeed Majazi, Jameel Ansari, G.M.Dildar, and Adil Ismaiel were also present on the Eid Milan occasion.