Ammunition recovered in old town Baramulla

46 RR and 53 battalion of CRPF found 9 Live Rounds and 46 empty cases of 7.62 mm of AK 47 Rifle in an envelope on the roadside at Tawheed Gunj area of Old Town in Baramulla.

While troops were on search for IED on specific information while recovering this ammunition. DIG North Kashmir Police Range Sujhit Kumar Singh confirmed the recovery.