Kashmir

Ammunition recovered during search operation in Ganderbal orchards

The operation was launched by 24 RR and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police, said an official.
Ammunition recovered during search operation in Ganderbal orchards
Representative ImageWikimedia Commons/ Tony Webster
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 14: Security forces on Friday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a cordon and search operation in an orchard in the Watlar area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said on Friday.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that 24 RR and Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a search operation in Watlar area and recovered cache of ammunition from orchards.

They said six AK rounds, two grenades, three UBGL, seven detonators, three fuses, one bag and a pouch were recovered during the search operation.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations taken up, said the report.

Ganderbal
CASO
search operation
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com