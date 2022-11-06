Among Haq Khan’s reasons for quitting PDP, ‘internal crisis and indifference towards seniors’

Khan said that he had curtailed his political activities from the last few years.

The party's "indifferent approach” pushed me to stay away from PDP which is beset with internal crisis, he said, as per news agency KNS.

“From quite sometime the affairs within the party were not going well. The seniors within the party are being treated indifferently that led to my resignation,” he said.

"Party has nominated new constituency incharge who will now look after the affairs. I was not taken on board about the decision. I don't think I will contribute in politics in present political scenario", Khan said and added, "I want to take rest now".