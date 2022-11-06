Among Haq Khan’s reasons for quitting PDP, ‘internal crisis and indifference towards seniors’

Srinagar, Nov 06: Former minister Advocate Abdul Haq Khan, who severed his ties with PDP on Sunday said the party's "indifferent" aproach towards him forced his departure from the party.
Khan said that he had curtailed his political activities from the last few years.
The party's "indifferent approach” pushed me to stay away from PDP which is beset with internal crisis, he said, as per news agency KNS.
“From quite sometime the affairs within the party were not going well. The seniors within the party are being treated indifferently that led to my resignation,” he said.
"Party has nominated new constituency incharge who will now look after the affairs. I was not taken on board about the decision. I don't think I will contribute in politics in present political scenario", Khan said and added, "I want to take rest now".
Khan was considered a close confidante of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and had been Parliamentary Affairs minister in Mehbooba led PDP government. Khan represented Lolab constituency in north Kashmir's Kupwara.
Khan, however, expressed gratitude to people of Lolab constituency. "I am grateful to my people who gave me love, respect and support in tough times", he added.
"My workers have endorsed my decision of quitting PDP", he said and added, "So far I have not decided about future.
On Saturday, Khan in his statement had said “I announce in no uncertain terms that in view of the current political situation, I have suspended my political activities definitively and completely. From today onwards, I have no association with my previous political party, i.e PDP, and that my statement should be considered as my resignation.”