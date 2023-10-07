Amrit Kalash Yatra held at Verinag | ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ a campaign to connect youth with their roots: DC Anantnag

Anantnag, Oct 7: As a continuation of the ongoing ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ programme, Amrit Kalash Yatra was held at the famous Verinag Garden in Anantnag.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid said that the Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ was a campaign as a means to connect youth with their roots and immortalise the contributions of the fallen soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.
Highlighting the integral role of citizens in the development of the nation, he emphasised the importance of gathering soil or grains from every household, ward, and village during this block-level event. The event saw active participation from local Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) members, school children, and citizens, underscoring a united effort to contribute to the initiative of nation-building.
The occasion featured the playing of the ‘Maati’ anthem, a patriotic composition written by Nilesh Mishra and composed by Bickram Ghosh, underscoring the cultural essence of the initiative.
The Amrit Kalash Yatra involved the collection of soil from various Panchayats within the block, symbolising unity and dedication to the country.
This collective Amrit Kalash would be dispatched from Anantnag, serving as a representation of the region's unwavering commitment to the building of a new India.
The campaign aims to pay tribute to the beloved country and the courageous soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the country.