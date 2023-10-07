Amrit Kalash Yatra held at Verinag | ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ a campaign to connect youth with their roots: DC Anantnag

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid said that the Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ was a campaign as a means to connect youth with their roots and immortalise the contributions of the fallen soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Highlighting the integral role of citizens in the development of the nation, he emphasised the importance of gathering soil or grains from every household, ward, and village during this block-level event. The event saw active participation from local Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) members, school children, and citizens, underscoring a united effort to contribute to the initiative of nation-building.