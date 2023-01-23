Amrit Sarovar sites to be  developed as tourist destinations under district tourism plan: DC Budgam

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that Monu Talab which is situated on Charar-e-Sharief- Pakherpora main road along with other area has huge potential for tourism development and will be developed as first stop center for tourists visiting famous Tourist destination Yousmarg.

During the program Deputy Commissioner interacted with PRIs and other local deputations from Monu, Charar-e-Sharief (A), Fresdab, Kandajan, Zinpanchal and adjacent villages and sought their suggestions and involvement in developing the area as a tourist hub.