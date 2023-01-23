Amrit Sarovar sites to be  developed as tourist destinations under district tourism plan: DC Budgam

Budgam, Jan 23: The Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid today chaired inaugural stakeholders meet at Amrit Sarovar, Monu Talab, in block Charar-e-Sharief.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that Monu Talab which is situated on Charar-e-Sharief- Pakherpora main road along with other area has huge potential for tourism development and will be developed as first stop center for tourists visiting famous Tourist destination Yousmarg.
During the program Deputy Commissioner interacted with PRIs and other local deputations from Monu, Charar-e-Sharief (A), Fresdab, Kandajan, Zinpanchal and adjacent villages and sought their suggestions and involvement in developing the area as a tourist hub.
The participants also discussed establishment of Home Stays in the areas for which the Deputy Commissioner assured full support.
The DC said that Amrit Sarovar sites shall be developed as tourists spots under District Tourism Plan.
He said that Monu Talab and its adjacent area is having vast tourism potential and required infrastructure shall be put in place to tap its potential and bring it in the tourist map.
Meanwhile, local PRIs expressed their gratitude to the government for development of Amrit Sarovar at Mono, which they said caters to the demand of portable water supply demand of major Charar-e-Sharief area.
Many Officers accompanied Deputy Commissioner which included ACD Budgam, SDM Chadoora, Tehsildar Charar-e-Sharief and BDO Charar-e-Sharief.