AMRIT store thrown open at GMC Baramulla

Baramulla: The Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants For Treatment (AMRIT) Retail Pharmacy Store has been thrown open at Government Medical College Baramulla.

Operating under the aegis of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India, the AMRIT store will offer 5200 drugs, implants surgical disposables and other consumables at an average discount up to 60 percent of the maximum retail price.

The store which is a success across India ever since introduced by the Government of India, is likely to give much respite to the patients visiting Government Medical College Baramulla.