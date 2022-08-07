AMRIT store thrown open at GMC Baramulla

Baramulla: The Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants For Treatment (AMRIT) Retail Pharmacy Store has been thrown open at Government Medical College Baramulla.
Operating under the aegis of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India, the AMRIT store will offer 5200 drugs, implants surgical disposables and other consumables at an average discount up to 60 percent of the maximum retail price.
The store which is a success across India ever since introduced by the Government of India, is likely to give much respite to the patients visiting Government Medical College Baramulla.
“The store will have all the top brand medicine available,”said Dr Waseem.
The principal GMC Baramulla, Dr Rubi Reshi said that store will be fully operational once the cold store is made available. “The AMRIT store has been started. It will run to its capacity once the cold store is made available which will be done in a short time,” she said.
With the launch of AMRIT store, apart from providing medicine at an average discount up to 60 percent, around two percent profit will go to the hospital welfare.
The authorities at the Government Medical College Baramulla said that the store will be fully operational within few days. With the launch of the store, the patients are likely to get quality medicine and doctors at the hospital too had to prescribe the medicine available at the AMRIT store.
“The doctors will have to prescribe the quality medicine available at the store,” said an official at GMC Baramulla. “The AMRIT store will by and large end the general conception among the patient's that they are being forced to buy inferior medicine from the local medical shops,” he added.