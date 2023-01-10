Anantnag Admin apprised about issues related to sports facilities

In a memorandum of demands submitted to the District Development Commissioner, Imaad on behalf of the residents sought the development of new sports facilities in Grand Aish, Sallar Bagwani and fast-track of ongoing work on the main Pahalgam playground.

Imaad said that “we hail the efforts of the administration and their positive approach towards mitigating the suffering of the youth. In this light, it was imperative to share the popular public demands of the youth regarding new sports facilities in the area”.