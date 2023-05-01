Anantnag Admin asks officers to eradicate drug menace

Anantnag, May 1: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid today chaired the District level Narco Coordination (NCORD) meeting at DC Office, here.
At the outset, the DC stressed the role of education and health departments vis a vis spreading awareness regarding the effects of drug abuse and appealing to students to stay away from the menace is critical.
He said that teachers must be sensitized and parents educated and requested to report any unusual behavior or complaints by their wards regarding unscrupulous elements approaching them for using drugs.
The DC said that victims of drug abuse need to be identified and rehabilitated through institutional support. He highlighted the role of the Higher and School Education department in this regard. He discussed the action taken report of the stakeholders in this regard.